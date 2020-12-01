Wensum Wonderland launching this Christmas with ice rink, market and rides

Published: 6:30 AM December 1, 2020

Wensum Wonderland launches in Norfolk this Christmas with a Christmas market, synthetic ice rink, socially distanced grotto and more. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From a festive market to fairground rides, you'll be walking in a Wensum Wonderland at a new Christmas event launching in Norfolk.

Wensum Wonderland runs from Thursday, December 17 until Wednesday, December 23 at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham, with timed entry slots from 2pm to 8pm each day and it closes at 10pm.

There will be plenty of rides to enjoy at Wensum Wonderland - Credit: The Fun Firm

The event, which was rescheduled due to the second lockdown, will have a Christmas market inside, offering everything from candles to wooden crafts from local businesses.

Also indoors, where masks will need to be worn, will be the Wonderland Restaurant, which will be fully decorated, and household groups will be able to sit together.

Outdoors, mixed groups of up to six can sit in the Wonderland Food Court and options include turkey baguettes, Yorkshire pudding wraps and Norfolk company The Cheesecake Genie will be offering delicious desserts.

The Cheesecake Genie will provide tasty desserts a Wensum Wonderland - Credit: Cheesecake Genie

There will also be a synthetic ice rink at the event, which is made of plastic instead of ice but skates are still worn, and a fairground, which includes bumper cars, a snow globe, fun house, trampolines and a helter-skelter, and all attractions cost £2 to £4 each.

Children can meet Father Christmas at a socially distanced grotto, included in the ticket price, and they will have a brief chat with him and get a bag of sweets.

Wensum Wonderland will boast a synthetic ice rink, which guests can book on the day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The event is fully Covid-safe and there will be a one-way system, hand sanitiser stations and limited capacity.

Adam Coulton, organiser of Wensum Wonderland, said: "It is a delight to be able to give local traders a little glimmer of hope at the end of a torrid year.

"We are very restricted on numbers and tickets for the earlier slots are flying out, with people bringing younger children to meet Father Christmas.

"The tickets are priced reasonably so everyone can get out and enjoy Christmas cheer."

Wensum Wonderland launches this Christmas in Taverham with a festive market and a fairground - Credit: Wensum Wonderland/Getty Images/iStockphoto/JoseIgnacioSoto

If the event is unable to go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions, a full refund will be issued.

Tickets cost £8 for adults (18+), £6 for children (3+), £4 for carers and pre-booking is essential at wonderland.musthavetickets.co.uk













