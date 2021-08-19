9 West End musicals heading to Norwich in 2022 

Published: 11:22 AM August 19, 2021

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Waitress and Mamma Mia! are three of the West End musicals coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022. - Credit: Johan Persson/Jeremy Daniel/Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

From The Book of Mormon to Les Misérables, here are some of the West End musicals coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022.

The Book of Mormon - Credit: Paul Coltas

1. The Book of Mormon

January 25 to February 5

The Mormons are coming! This Tony and Olivier award-winning comedy musical follows a pair of Mormon missionaries as they are sent on a mission to a place as different from Salt Lake City as you can get. Written by the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and with music by Bobby Lopez, co-writer of the music in Disney’s Frozen, you are sure to have a night of laughs.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Credit: Johan Persson

2. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

March 1 to 5

16-year-old Jamie New’s dreams of being a drag queen don't quite fit in with life on a Sheffield council estate. Starring Bad Education’s Layton Williams and EastEnders’ Shane Richie, reprising their acclaimed roles as Jamie New and Hugo/Loco Chanelle respectively, this musical is a joyous celebration of individuality and acceptance.









3. School of Rock

March 14 to 19

Based on the iconic film starring Jack Black, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn as he poses as a substitute music teacher at an elite prep school. He slowly exposes his students to the rock legends he idolises, transforming them into his own band. But will they succeed at the battle of the bands? Featuring new songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original hits from the movie and a band of talented kids, fans of musicals and the movie alike are sure to love this riotous show.

Dreamgirls the Musical is coming to Norwich on its UK tour Credit: Matt Crockett - Credit: Archant

4. Dreamgirls

May 31 to June 11

Effie, Deena and Lorrell are The Dreams, a group of three talented young singers trying to make their way in the music industry during the turbulent 1960s. Featuring well-known songs such as ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ and ‘Listen’, Dreamgirls promises to be a night of extraordinary vocals and emotional storytelling.

We Will Rock You - Credit: Supplied

5. We Will Rock You

June 20 to 25

Do not miss your chance to see the music of Queen hit Norwich Theatre Royal’s stage. The show follows a group of Bohemians as they struggle to bring back rock music to a distant future where musical instruments are banned. The show features all of Queen’s classic songs such as ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, and ‘We Will Rock You’.

Chicago The Musical - Credit: Tristram Kenton

6. Chicago

July 11 to 16

Starring Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, wannabe star Roxie Hart finds herself in prison after murdering her on-the-side lover. In an attempt to avoid conviction, she hires hot-shot lawyer Billy Flynn to help her convince the public it was a sensational act of self-defence.

Waitress - Credit: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

7. Waitress

August 15 to 20

Jenna is an expert pie-maker and waitress, who dreams of leaving her loveless marriage. A pie competition nearby offers the chance she is looking for, but things get complicated when a new doctor arrives in town. With music written by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, whose hits include ‘Love Song’ and ‘Brave, Waitress promises a night of laughter and enough pies to make you hungry.

Les Misérables - Credit: Helen Maybanks

8. Les Misérables

August 31 to September 24

The revolution is heading to Norwich in this classic West End hit, which was cut short during its run in early 2020 due to the pandemic. Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Les Misérables features updated staging, while retaining the story and iconic songs such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘On My Own' and ‘One Day More’ that audiences love.

Mamma Mia! - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

9. Mamma Mia!

October 4 to 22

Here we go again! Mamma Mia is returning to Norwich, bringing the timeless hits of ABBA to life. Follow along as Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings her mother face-to-face with three men from her past the night before Sophie’s wedding.

Buy tickets to all shows at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.