Take a look around Wensum Wonderland as it opens for Christmas

Published: 4:10 PM December 17, 2020

From a Christmas market to Santa's grotto, Wensum Wonderland has opened in Norfolk and is bound to get visitors in the festive spirit.

The event is running at the Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham until Wednesday, December 23, with timed entry slots from 2pm to 8pm each day and it closes at 10pm.

With Norfolk set to remain in Tier 2 over the festive period, Wensum Wonderland can go ahead as planned and there are already Covid-safe measures in place including a one-way system, hand sanitiser stations and limited capacity.

Samantha and Mark Winter, owners of Winter's Brewery at their stall at Wensum Wonderland. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

Each day there will be an indoor Christmas market with up to 20 stalls, offering everything from gin to personalised gifts, from local businesses.

Masks will need to be worn while walking around the market and also inside there is the Wonderland Restaurant, where household groups can sit together.

At the outdoor Wonderland Food Court mixed groups can meet, with options including Yorkshire pudding wraps, loaded roast potatoes or fries, hot dogs and hog roast.

The food stalls in Wensum Wonderland at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

Those wanting to drink alcohol will need to order food under the substantial meal rule and it will include mulled wine.

The event also has a synthetic ice rink, which costs an additional £5 for a 15-minute slot, and a fairground, featuring bumper cars, tea cups and an inflatable slide, and rides are priced at £2 to £4 each.

The fairground in Wensum Wonderland at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

There will be a light tunnel, Christmas winter walkthrough and a socially distanced Santa's grotto, all included in the ticket price, and children will have a brief chat with him and get a bag of sweets.

There is a socially distanced Santa's Grotto at Wensum Wonderland. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

Adam Coulton, organiser of Wensum Wonderland, said: "Everything has come together really well and I am really pleased with the layout and the one-way system works.

Adam Coulton, organiser of Wensum Wonderland at Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club in Taverham, and Olaf the mascot. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2020

"After a tough year it is nice to give people something to go out for and I hope people can appreciate the effort that has gone in and it is all local providers."

Tickets cost £8 for adults (18+), £6 for children (3+), £4 for carers and pre-booking is essential at wonderland.musthavetickets.co.uk