Interactive walking dinosaurs event coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:04 PM February 9, 2022
Dino Squad tour coming to Norwich

City Academy Norwich will be host to a group of animatronic dinosaurs in April - Credit: Dino Squad

Prehistoric giants will soon be stomping around a Norwich school hall as part of a national tour.

The Roar Tour will be bringing its range of animatronic dinosaurs "to life" in an "energetic, interactive and exciting experience" at City Academy Norwich.

The event takes place on April 15 and two sessions will be held throughout the day.

Dino Squad tour coming to Norwich

One of the animatronic dinosaurs coming to City Academy Norwich in April - Credit: Dino Squad

A spokesman for Dino Squad, which is behind the event, said: "We can't wait for everyone to meet our amazing, realistic dinosaurs.

"At the show there will be Roary the hungry Tyrannosaurus Rex, Ralph the cheeky Raptor, Brian the lazy Brachiosaurus, Terri the shy Triceratops, plus many more."

Dino Squad event coming to City Academy Norwich in April

Visitors will get the chance to pet the dinosaurs and learn how to look after them at the Dino Squad event - Credit: Dino Squad

Rangers will teach the audience how to take care and train the dinosaurs and there will be opportunities to take photographs and pet the prehistoric creatures. 

Two 90 minute sessions will be held on the day and tickets are selling fast.

