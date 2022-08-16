Waitress, Norwich Theatre Royal review: A slice of pure joy

Review

Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna in Waitress on the UK tour. - Credit: Johan Persson

This cheeky musical comedy about a pie maker with big dreams is a must-see and it is filled with poignant moments too.

Broadway and West End smash-hit Waitress, with music and lyrics by Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles, is at Norwich Theatre Royal this week on its UK tour.

It stars Chelsea Halfpenny in the lead role as baker and waitress Jenna Hunterson.

Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna in Waitress. - Credit: Johan Persson

She is best known for playing Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale and Alicia Munroe in Casualty, but she is a 24-carat stage sensation too and took the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions with her.

Jenna is stuck in an abusive marriage with Earl, but finds solace while working at Joe's Pie Diner in the American South where she makes the best pies around.

Her best friends are fellow waitresses Becky, played by Wendy Mae Brown, who is an extravert with a no-nonsense attitude, and Dawn, played by Evelyn Hoskins, who is timid with a big heart.

Evelyn Hoskins as dawn, Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna and Wendy Mae Brown as Becky in Waitress. - Credit: Johan Persson

The trio have superb chemistry, with a particularly brilliant moment when they are urging Dawn to go on a date with nerdy Ogie (George Crawford).

Crawford had a relatively small role but stole the show with his geeky gags, terrible poems and exaggerated mannerisms.

The set was a feast for the eyes with the pie kitchen effortlessly transitioning into a doctor's surgery.

Wendy Mae Brown as Becky and George Crawford as Ogie in Waitress. - Credit: Johan Persson

A lot of the action took place in the surgery after baker Jenna discovered she quite literally had a bun in the oven.

She meets Dr Pomatter (David Hunter) who is new in town and both find themselves wanting to see each other for more than just check-ups.

Finally plucking up the courage to leave Earl, Jenna begins saving to compete in a huge pie competition.

However, she learns to value self-love and friendship above anything else.

You could tell a popstar was involved behind-the-scenes with Bareilles penning many catchy tunes, with the tear-jerking She Used to Be Mine a highlight.

Scarlet Gabriel as Norma, Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna and David Hunter as Dr Pomatter in Waitress. - Credit: Johan Persson

With a generous serving of comedy, dollops of emotion and plenty of baking innuendos it had all the ingredients for a hugely enjoyable show.

I left with a big smile on my face and also craving a big slice of pie.

Waitress runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until August 20.