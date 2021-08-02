'Music, food and motor cars': Festival set to return to Norwich

Published: 11:47 AM August 2, 2021

The VW Whitenoise Festival is set to return for its 17th year, at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: VW Whitenoise

Norfolk’s popular VW Whitenoise Festival is set to return for its 17th year, back on home turf.

The family- and dog-friendly festival will be held from August 19 to August 23 at the Norfolk Showground.

It is an event which attracts campers and day visitors who are looking to enjoy “good times, great music, food and motors”.

The festival was first set up in 2002 by husband-and-wife couple Lucy and Neil Haughey, who are once again looking forward to hosting their “much-loved” festival.

Mrs Haughey, from Norwich, said: “We are delighted to be able to host our much-loved festival back in our home city and welcome friends and families into a huge outdoor space, ideal for pop-up camping this summer.

You may also want to watch:

“Music, food and motor car lovers can join us for the weekend or just for the day

“We only have final tier camping and Saturday or Sunday tickets for sale in advance, so anyone who wants to come, book the last remaining tickets quickly.”

There will be live music throughout the weekend with an open-air stage and DJ marquee, including Judge Jules with a live 10-piece band performing classic dance anthems.

DJ Judge Jules will be playing at this year's VW Whitenoise Festival. - Credit: VW Whitenoise

Beastie Boys tribute band will also be playing alongside Mark Morriss from the Bluetones and acclaimed Northern Soul style from Smoove & Turrell, Tom Lumley and the Brave Liaison and Dishy Tangent.

Other DJs playing the weekend include Mark Purdy (Sunny Hunny), Aaron B, Hipology Sounds, Chrome, Nine Lives, Tyler Davy, Limited Budget and more.

There will be a funfair, free roller-skating with Skate Norfolk, fire sculptures, live graffiti led by Norwich artist step39, craft workshops and activities.

The VW Whitenoise Festival is set to return for its 17th year, at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: VW Whitenoise

The ‘Big Red’ ZAKS mobile burger van will be there as well as local ales from Wildcraft, Panther and Redwell Breweries and Raider Cider.

An eclectic shopping village will also be on offer selling vintage clothing, henna tattoos, streetwear, jewellery, autojumble, car accessories and more.

For the motoring enthusiasts, the Show n’ Shine will take place on the Sunday.

Air-cooled and water-cooled Volkswagens, VAG, Rods, Customs and Retro vehicles, Lowriders and pre-89 classics are all welcome with cash prizes and trophies on offer.

For information or to buy tickets visit, vwwhitenoise.com or seetickets.com/tour/vw-whitenoise