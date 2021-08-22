News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Classic cars, live music and fancy dress at family festival

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:20 PM August 22, 2021   
White Noise VW festival at the Norfolk showground Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

White Noise VW festival at the Norfolk showground Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Festivalgoers dodged the showers as they enjoyed a weekend of fun at the Norfolk Showground. 

The 17th year of the VW Whitenoise Festival took place from Thursday to Sunday with a range of activities on offer. 

Sunday saw classic cars such as Lowriders and pre-89 classics on display with cash prizes and trophies on offer for participants. 

The showground was also filled with the sounds of live music throughout the weekend from the likes of Tom Lumley and The Brave Liaison, as well as DJs such as Mark Purdy and Tyler Davy. 

There was plenty on offer for the kids as well with a funfair, roller-skating, live graffiti and craft workshops among the activities taking place. 

A fancy dress competition took place on the Saturday of the festival with the theme of 'peace, love and harmony'. 

The festival was set up by Norwich couple Lucy and Neil Haughey in 2002. 

