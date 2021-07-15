Video

Published: 11:48 AM July 15, 2021

Norwich Cathedral seen through The Erpingham Gate. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

From parking to food and drink, this is all you need to know ahead of visiting Norwich Cathedral.

Where is Norwich Cathedral and how do I get there?

Norwich Cathedral is located in 65 The Close, NR1 4DH.

From the Tourist Information Centre at The Forum, walk to the bottom of the market and turn left onto Gentleman's Walk.

You can then turn right onto London Street and follow this all the way to the top, with lots of shops and restaurants on the way.

Then carry on across the pedestrian crossing and head to the end of Queen Street, where you can then walk through the large gate in Tombland to the Cathedral.

If you are coming by bus, it may stop in Tombland, depending on the service, or if not it will definitely pass through Castle Meadow.

From here, face Norwich Castle and turn left and carry on until you reach where it meets with Prince of Wales Road.

Then turn left down Upper King Street and you will reach Tombland.

If coming from the station you need to walk directly up Prince of Wales Road and turn right onto Upper King Street.

The spire and east end of Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral / Bill Smith

Can you park at Norwich Cathedral?

There is no public parking at Norwich Cathedral, unless attending a service, so if you are coming by car you will need to park elsewhere in the city.

Nearby car parks include St Helen's Wharf Pay and Display (NR3 1RZ) and the multi-storey Rose Lane Car Park (NR1 1PY).

There are also park-and-ride services that run from the outskirts of Norwich into the city centre.

Can you go inside Norwich Cathedral?

Yes, you can explore the inside at your leisure and it is also set in 44 acres of grounds called The Close.

What are the opening times for Norwich Cathedral?

The east end of Norwich Cathedral is open daily from 7.30am until 6pm for general visitors and daily worship.

See upcoming services and events at cathedral.org.uk

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Is Norwich Cathedral free to enter?

Norwich Cathedral is free to enter, with no need to book, though donations are welcomed as it costs nearly £5,000 a day to run.

You can donate when you are there or at cathedral.org.uk/about/support-our-future

How old is Norwich Cathedral and what is it famous for?

It was built over 900 years ago as the Cathedral church of a Benedictine monastery and its size and architecture continue to impress visitors today.

It is a Christian presence in the heart of Norfolk and the Diocese of Norwich, which is a family of 650 churches and 110 schools and academies in Norfolk and north east Suffolk.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges became the Dean of Norwich in 2014 and she oversees the life of the Cathedral.

The venue also hosts concerts, talks, exhibitions, degree ceremonies and even a dinosaur this summer.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, with Dippy the Diplodocus in the nave of Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley

What are the opening times for Dippy the Dinosaur?

The Natural History Museum's iconic 26-metre Diplodocus cast is currently standing tall in the Nave of Norwich Cathedral for the final leg of Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

The exhibition is typically open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm (closed Sundays) and from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm to 9pm.

As it is a busy working cathedral, opening hours are subject to change so visit dippy.cathedral.org.uk before you visit.

Is it free to visit Dippy the Dinosaur?

It is free to visit Dippy and there is no need to book, unless a group of more than six, but there are some paid for events happening.

This includes film nights, children's storytelling sessions and talks exploring the relationship between science and faith - book at dippy.cathedral.org.uk

Is there food and drink available at Norwich Cathedral?

Jarrold at the Refectory Café is open from 10.30am until 3.30pm seven days a week.

The menu includes sandwiches and soups, main meals, coffees and cakes and the famous Jarrold scones.