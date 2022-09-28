Toy fair with 60 stalls and vintage items is returning to Norwich
- Credit: Nick Wells
A toy fair specialising in vintage character toys is returning to Norwich.
There will be 60 stalls with a variety of sellers for the 22nd annual fair at the Mercure Hotel in Boundary Road.
Whether customers want to reunite with a childhood favourite or find a collector's item, the event will have it all.
The fair specialises in toys from movies, TV shows, comics and retro video games.
Star Wars, Transformers, Pop Vinyls, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pokemon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nintendo and Lego are all heavily featured.
There will also be hot and cold drinks on offer.
The Vintage and Modern Toy Fair is taking place on Sunday, November 6, from 9.30am to 2pm.
Early bird tickets, from 9.30am, are £5, standard tickets, from10.30am, are £3 and from 11.30am entrance is free.
Entry is paid on the door and is cash only.