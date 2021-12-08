Festive vintage bus offering free rides around Norwich this Christmas

In its fourth year, the bus will offer free rides around the city centre. Picture: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Archant

People in Norwich will be able to travel around the city centre in vintage style this Christmas - all for free.

A restored 1965 London Transport Routemaster will be offering shoppers free rides on a circular route of the city so they can soak up the festive atmosphere.

The bus, which operated in London until 2005, will be run by a team of bus enthusiast drivers and conductors all dressed for Santa's big day.

While bus rides are free, donations are being accepted which will go to cancer charity Big C.

Buses will depart from Castle Meadow frequently between 10.30am and 3.30pm every day from December 20 until Christmas Eve.

The vintage bus will take passengers on a Christmassy tour of the city. - Credit: Big C

Operating a circular 30-minute route, buses will call at St Stephens Street, City Hall and Norwich Rail Station before returning to Castle Meadow with passengers able to hop on or off at any of the stops.