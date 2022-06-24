Petrol and diesel vehicles banned from Lord Mayor's Procession once again

The Lord Mayor's Procession will once again be made up of electric vehicles, bicycles and other non-fuel powered vehicles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Petrol and diesel vehicles are to be banned from the Lord Mayor's Procession for a second time.

This year's procession on Saturday, July 2, will instead be made up of electric vehicles, bicycles, roller-skates, rickshaws and pedal-powered floats.

When it became the first carnival of its kind to ban vehicles three years ago, Norwich City Council bosses said the decision was made to encourage people to "love the world around you".

But the new look parade was not well received, with revellers describing it as "a pathetic display" despite most supporting its eco-friendly message.

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said the parade was in "good company" with carnivals in Notting Hill and Rio De Janeiro also not featuring vehicles.

They said: “Excitement is building for the long-awaited return of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration, a whole weekend of free celebrations including the Lord Mayor’s Procession.

“This year’s procession begins at the earlier time of 3pm, follows a brand new route through the city and is full of creative entries from a range of talented participants.”