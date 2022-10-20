First look inside huge new virtual reality centre in Norwich with 50 games

Louisa Baldwin and Owen Sennitt ready for one of the games at the Vector VR virtual reality centre, which has relocated to larger premises in the Castle Quarter. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From cooking burgers to shooting zombies, a virtual reality gaming centre has relocated to a former wedding dress shop and doubled in size.

Vector VR opened last October on level two of the Castle Quarter in Norwich and due to its success has now moved to the larger leisure area on level one.

The huge unit, which was previously WED2BE, is now home to a state-of-the-art virtual reality hub and it has allowed the team to increase the number of individual pods from six to 10.

Owen Sennitt plays one of the games in a solo booth at Vector VR. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Customers can either play on their own or with friends and family in other rooms, communicating through the headsets.

Rhodri Oliver, 32, who owns Vector VR with friend Luke Tweedie, said: "We opened a year ago for a trial period as we wanted to bring virtual reality to the people of Norwich.

"It has gone really well so we have decided to upgrade and expand our offering.

Nic Sweet, left, supervisor, and Leon Glegg, manager, at Vector VR. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"VR is growing hugely and even people who are not interested in computer games love it as it is really immersive.

"Everyone has been really impressed with the look of the new store."

The games range from the child-friendly, with the likes of Fruit Ninja and Cook Out, to scarier shooting games such as Creed: Rise to Glory and Phasmophobia.

Louisa Baldwin and Owen Sennitt in the free roam area at Vector VR. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The larger site has also allowed them to open a free roam area where four to six people can be in the same room playing a virtual escape game.

The escape games can also be played in the individual pods with two to six people and flight simulators are being introduced soon too.

The new Vector Virtual Reality Centre in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

In the next few weeks, there will also be the introduction of a seating area where people can chill out and enjoy refreshments.

Taster virtual reality sessions are available as well as an add-on of a haptic vest for some games so you can feel sensations such as shooting using vibrations.

Headsets in the free roam area at Vector VR in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Oliver added: "It is our dream to eventually have a little army of Vector VRs around the country."

You can book a session on the Vector VR website or in-person.