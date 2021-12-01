Boss 'gutted' after scenes cut from Ed Balls' Who Do You Think You Are?

Chris Dunn, owner of The Unthank Kitchen, was gutted scenes shot at his café didn't feature in Who Do You Think You Are? and he wasn't told until it aired. - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of Who Do You Think You Are? saw Ed Balls delve into his Norfolk heritage.

But scenes shot at a much-loved city cafe failed to make the cut.

So for Chris Dunn, 45, who runs The Unthank Kitchen in Norwich's Golden Triangle, it is a case of "that's showbusiness" after his moment in the limelight failed to materialise.

But Chris and his cafe are already famous for their mouth-watering fry-ups.

A fry-up from The Unthank Kitchen in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

In March 2020, he was approached by production company Wall to Wall, which is behind BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

The company wanted to film for an upcoming episode at the cafe with former Norwich City chairman and politician Ed Balls.

Due to Covid, this was delayed until August last year and it had been chosen as Mr Balls' relatives on his mother's side used to run the premises as a butcher's shop.

The episode aired on Tuesday this week (November 30) but the scenes shot there did not feature.

The latest episode of Who Do You Think You Are? saw Ed Balls delve into his Norfolk heritage. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mr Dunn, who lives in Chedgrave, said: "I was pretty gutted as they could have said that I didn't make the cut as I had told customers and my family.

"They had actually emailed me a few weeks ago to say the episode had been pushed back due to Children in Need.

"It was a butcher's shop that I think Ed Balls' grandma owned but from what I watched they seemed to go down the father's route."

Production company Wall to Wall has been contacted for comment.

Ed Balls was filmed with a relative on the deck of The Unthank Kitchen for Who Do You Think You Are? - Credit: Archant

When it was shot, Mr Dunn made Mr Balls a bacon sandwich and chatted to him before he went outside to film with a relative on the deck, which took around two hours.

Mr Dunn added: "He is a really friendly chap and he loved his bacon sandwich, I also made him a Victoria jam sponge to takeaway."

The episode fortunately did still showcase Norwich and Norfolk as Mr Balls was told how his ancestor Christopher Green had been accused of destroying threshing machines and stealing a sheep.

Locations that featured included Norwich Guildhall, Norwich Castle and Walsingham Bridewell in north Norfolk.

Mr Balls was born in Norwich and spent his early years in Bawburgh before moving to Nottingham when he was eight.