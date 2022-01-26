News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Bottomless brunch with 90s act, fried chicken and cocktails heading to city

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:31 PM January 26, 2022
Updated: 11:43 AM January 28, 2022
The UKG Brunch with garage music and bottomless fried chicken and rum punch is coming to Norwich.

The UKG Brunch with garage music and bottomless fried chicken and rum punch is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Vision Seven

A bottomless brunch with a 90s twist is heading to the city and will feature a garage music star along with unlimited fried chicken and cocktails.

The UKG Brunch, which launched in London in 2018, is heading to Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, April 2 and it is a celebration of the garage genre. 

The fun will begin at 12pm and guests will sit on long banqueting tables and enjoy an hour of unlimited rum punch cocktails and fried chicken wings and chips, with a vegetarian and vegan burger option.

The UKG Brunch will feature bottomless food and drink followed by a daytime rave. 

The UKG Brunch will feature bottomless food and drink followed by a daytime rave. - Credit: Vision Seven

Until 3pm, there will be a garage music soundtrack with games and competitions and after that the tables will be removed and there will be a daytime rave.

Each event will feature a garage star, with the Norwich act to be confirmed.

Acts at previous brunches have included So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger and MC Creed.

Relive the 90s as the UKG Brunch heads to Epic Studios in Norwich. 

Relive the 90s as the UKG Brunch heads to Epic Studios in Norwich. - Credit: Vision Seven

Jon Hall, one of the organisers, said: "Norwich tickets are selling extremely well and it is a really nostalgic event - we have guests who have grown up listening to garage music." 

Tickets start at £33.25pp at ukgbrunch.co.uk/buy-tickets and it is for over-18s.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Eurasian eagle owl spotted in the Unthank Road area of Norwich.

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted in Norwich city centre

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jasmine Ikea Dagless with her late dad Bradley Wheeler 

City teen named Ikea drops furniture brand as first name

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City Council

Parking charges at city parks has raised £0

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The living room and dining room of the Wensum Street flat in Tombland, Norwich.

City flat with spiral staircase and balcony bedroom for sale for £190k

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon