Bottomless brunch with 90s act, fried chicken and cocktails heading to city

A bottomless brunch with a 90s twist is heading to the city and will feature a garage music star along with unlimited fried chicken and cocktails.

The UKG Brunch, which launched in London in 2018, is heading to Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, April 2 and it is a celebration of the garage genre.

The fun will begin at 12pm and guests will sit on long banqueting tables and enjoy an hour of unlimited rum punch cocktails and fried chicken wings and chips, with a vegetarian and vegan burger option.

Until 3pm, there will be a garage music soundtrack with games and competitions and after that the tables will be removed and there will be a daytime rave.

Each event will feature a garage star, with the Norwich act to be confirmed.

Acts at previous brunches have included So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger and MC Creed.

Jon Hall, one of the organisers, said: "Norwich tickets are selling extremely well and it is a really nostalgic event - we have guests who have grown up listening to garage music."

Tickets start at £33.25pp at ukgbrunch.co.uk/buy-tickets and it is for over-18s.