Why are Bimini Bon Boulash and Ed Miliband coming to Norwich?

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Ed Miliband and Bimini Bon Boulash are two of the speakers heading to UEA Live in Norwich. 

From a drag queen to a former Labour party leader, there is something for everyone at an upcoming event in Norwich.

A star-studded programme has been announced for UEA Live, the University of East Anglia’s newly revamped literary festival.

The event runs from Wednesday, October 6 until Wednesday, November 17 and 2021 marks its 30th anniversary. 

UEA Live takes place in Norwich this autumn and features a star-studded line-up.

It has been successfully run online for the past two seasons but the organisers are planning to return to in-person events this autumn.

UEA Live kicks off on October 6 with New York Times bestselling author Lauren Groff discussing her new novel Matrix.

This will be followed by RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash, who was born in Great Yarmouth, on October 13 to celebrate their debut book ​Release the Beast: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life.

Bimini Bon Boulash is releasing their debut book Release the Beast: A Drag Queen’s Guide to Life later this year. 

Stormzy’s Penguin Random House imprint #Merky Books will be celebrated in its mission to uplift and invest in under-represented voices and new narratives on October 20.
 
Sunday Times bestselling author, journalist and podcaster Elizabeth Day is the speaker on October 27 and she will delve into her new suspense novel Magpie. 

This will be followed by acclaimed writer Leone Ross on November 3 as she discusses her third novel This One Sky Day.

Former Labour party leader Ed Miliband will appear at UEA Live. 

Ed Miliband, former Labour leader and author of Go Big: How To Fix Our World, will share his solutions for remaking society on November 10.

The programme will close with interdisciplinary artist and co-founder of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen, Malika Booker, discussing the collective’s upcoming anthology, Too Young, Too Loud, Too Different on November 17.

Malika Booker will bring the UEA Live literature festival to a close. 

KR Moorhead, festival co-director, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome back an in-real-life audience to UEA in a safe and managed way. 

"Now in its 30th year, UEA Live is more committed than ever to bringing new and varied voices to our audience, in an effort to critically and creatively explore what writing is and what it can do in the world.

"We hope you’ll be as excited by our autumn programme as we are.”

Tickets are on sale now at uealive.com

