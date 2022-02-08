Brit award-winning singer Tom Walker announces Norwich show

Singer-songwriter Tom Walker has announced an intimate Norwich show on his upcoming UK tour.

The chart-topping artist, who won the Best Breakthrough Act Award at the 2019 Brits, is heading to Epic Studios on Thursday, March 17 this year.

He is only playing eight venues and fans will be able to hear some new music alongside some of his biggest tracks like Leave A Light On and Just You and I.

Tom gained new fans when he was accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge on piano on Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITV last year.

Tom is now working on the follow up to number one album What A Time To Be Alive.

On the announcement of the shows, Tom said: "I'm setting sail on tour around the UK playing a bunch of intimate venues to share some brand new music from my upcoming second album."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 11 at iamtomwalker.com/events