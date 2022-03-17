'It breaks my heart' - Tom Walker forced to cancel Norwich gig

Video

Singer-songwriter Tom Walker has been forced to cancel his show in Norwich after losing his voice.

Tom Walker, whose hits include Leave A Light On and Just You and I, was due to perform at Epic Studios in Norwich tonight (March 17).

He posted a video on social media explaining why the gig could not go ahead.

With it he wrote: "Norwich, it breaks my heart to have to announce that tonight's gig will not be going ahead.

"I've completely lost my voice, sang a little too hard on the first two gigs and I'm paying the price for it today.

"I've tried everything to get it back into shape but it's completely gone."

He said to fans that he is hoping to reschedule the show if possible.