Tom Jones organiser to review token system after 'cashless' criticism

Published: 4:58 PM August 16, 2021

Organisers of Tom Jones' Earlham Park concert have said they will review aspects of future event management after a handful of complaints about the arrangements in the park.

While feedback for the performance was almost exclusively positive, a number of the organisational aspects of the concert were criticised by people attending Sunday's gigs.

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Among the complaints were that the venue made use of "cashless" bars which required tokens to be used as currency - though the tokens themselves had to be purchased with cash.

The system caused confusion among some revellers, while also frustration at having to queue twice - once to buy tokens then again the purchase drinks.

Writing on Twitter, Don Elsegood describe the measure as a "ridiculous system", adding that it was a "stupid idea".

However, a spokesman for gig organisers Liz Hobbs Group said the system had been designed as a measure to limit cash flow in the park as a Covid-19 safety measure.

You may also want to watch:

And he added that queueing issues were exacerbated by a short period of time in which the venue's wifi signal fell away, slowing down card purchases of tokens.

He said: "We know that not everything ran completely smoothly as this was a new venue for us and after 18 months of not having any gigs on there are lessons to be learned from here.

"We will review certain aspects of how we do things going forward but will certainly be returning to Earlham Park for further events. It is a great venue that has already held some big occasions, such as One Big Weekend and Little Mix and we are looking forward to coming back."

He said that for the most part queues moved comfortably and that the bars had enjoyed enough trade to indicate that gig-goers did not have trouble getting the drinks they wanted.

He added: "We will pretend everything went completely as planned and we had some feedback from people who felt they had to walk too far from disabled areas, but these are things we can always continue to look like and adapt.

"On the whole I think everybody was really well receiving of the show."