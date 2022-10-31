Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Tickets for hundreds of new films £5 and under in Norwich this November

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:42 AM October 31, 2022
Oliva Colman, actress and Norwich Film Festival patron. 

Oliva Colman, actress and Norwich Film Festival patron. - Credit: Dillon Bryden

From comedy to sci-fi, watch new films at venues across Norwich this month with tickets to each event £5 and under.

Tickets are now on sale for the 12th Norwich Film Festival, which will feature industry events and more than 100 short films from Friday, November 11 until Sunday, November 20. 

The films will be shown at Norwich University of the Arts’ Duke Street building and The Forum’s Auditorium.

Oscar-winning actress and patron Olivia Colman said: “Norfolk has a vibrant and growing film industry which attracts talent and productions. 

Norwich Film Festival returns for its 12th year in November 2022. 

Norwich Film Festival returns for its 12th year in November 2022. - Credit: Norwich Film Festival

"I’m thrilled to see that the festival is growing too and showing a captivating selection of films."

Well-known actors and directors also feature in this year’s selection, including Tilda Swinton, Yasmin Finney, Maxine Peake, Jason Isaacs, Nick Mohammed, Jessica Henwick, Evanna Lynch and Hugh Dennis.

The festival has a total of six award categories for best British, International, Documentary, Animation, Student and East Anglian film, with the ceremony on Friday, November 18 at NUA.

Tickets cost £5 and under for each event, with reduced rates for under 25s - buy on the Norwich Film Festival website.

Film
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Benji Steggles, left, general manager, and Shaun Warner, executive chef, at Hank's Dirty, at the new

Castle Quarter | Gallery

Huge new street food hall opens in Norwich's Castle Quarter

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down 

'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Lucy & Yak is set to open on November 19

It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Temple Road, Norwich. Inset: Cllr Alex Catt, who is encouraging those living in the road to report anti-social behaviour

Neighbours refuse to leave home at night over yobs causing havoc

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon