Ever wanted to quiz Norwich City stars? Here is your chance

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:20 PM February 3, 2022
Mathias Normann and defender Sam Byram are set to tell their stories at the players forum on February 23.

Tickets are now available for the return of the Norwich City Players Forum later this month.

On loan midfielder Mathias Normann and defender Sam Byram are set to tell their stories at the Norfolk Lounge at Carrow Road for the Norwich City Sports Community Foundation (CSF).

Norwegian international Normann, who is on loan from Russian Premier League club FC Rostov until the end of the season, has been a hit among Canaries fans this campaign and is set to return to first team action following an absence with injury.

Byram has also had injury troubles, having been out for 22 months with a persistent hamstring problem, and will be sure to discuss his journey back to fitness.

The CSF event will take place on Wednesday, February 23, with doors set to open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets for the evening, which is hosted by Michael Bailey, are priced at £5 per adult and £1 for under 16s accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a raffle to help with fundraising.

