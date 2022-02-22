Norwich cinema to offer all film tickets for £3 this Saturday
- Credit: Danielle Booden
With the Baftas and Oscars just around the corner, watch blockbuster films for a bargain price this weekend.
Cinema City in Norwich is offering tickets for £3 to all films this Saturday, February 26.
It is running at Picturehouse Cinemas across the UK and booking tickets online in advance is recommended as it is expected to be a popular deal.
A spokesperson for Cinema City said: "After two really difficult years for everyone, it's great to be able to spread a little joy with this amazing £3 ticket deal.
"From high quality, big budget films (old and new) to indie productions, foreign language titles to child-friendly films, there's something for everyone."
Saturday, February 26 films:
The Duke (12A)
13.00, 15.00, 17.15, 20.45
Cyrano (12A)
15.15, 18.00, 20.30
Flee (15) Subtitled
10.15
Death On The Nile (12A)
12.30, 17.45
The Souvenir Part II (15)
15.20
Belfast (12A)
12.40
Parallel Mothers (15) Subtitled
10.00
The Godfather: 50th Anniversary Edition (15)
19.30
Kids’ Club: My Neighbour Totoro (U) Dubbed
11.00
Book in advance at picturehouses.com