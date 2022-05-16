Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Fireworks, food stalls and music planned for jubilee party near Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:44 AM May 16, 2022
A huge Jubilee party is coming to Thorpe St Andrew. 

From a dazzling firework display to street food, a free jubilee party near Norwich will go off with a bang. 

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2, in Sir George Morse Park in Laundry Lane. 

The celebrations will begin at 12pm and the East Coast Truckers charity stage will host entertainment, including the Thorpe Players and a Great British Bake Off competition. 

The event will also feature the Fat Cat Brewery Tap pop-up bar, craft and food stalls, a fun fair, and children's activities.

There will also be a traditional afternoon tea available to pre-order as well as specials from the on-site Little Park Cafe.

From 6pm, the event features live entertainment hosted by Norfolk legend Olly Day.

The event will end with a beacon lighting and a firework display.  

Sue Lawn, town mayor, said “Being able to light our historic beacon on the day will be an amazing start to a weekend celebrating an achievement we will never see again in our lifetimes."

