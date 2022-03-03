From Plantation Garden to Sainsbury Centre: 9 things to do in Norwich

Here are nine things to do in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wondering how to spend a day in Norwich? Here are nine things to do in the city.

1. Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: 4 Earlham Rd, Norwich, NR2 3DB

When: Every day, 8am to 6pm

Parking: On-site

For a small entrance fee of £2, visitors can enjoy this three-acre English heritage garden with flower beds, lawns and woodland.

The Grade II listed garden was established in a chalk quarry and has a gothic fountain and an Italianate terrace.

2. Riverside Walk

The Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

When: Anytime

Parking: St Helens Wharf Pay and Display, Norwich, NR3 1RZ

Norwich's riverside walk is a circular route which takes in Fye Bridge, Jarrold Bridge, Cow Tower, the Red Lion pub, Pull's Ferry and St Ethelbert's Gate.

Along the route walkers could see swans, other waterfowl, cormorants and even otters.

3. Norwich Castle

Norwich Castle - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: 24 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1, 3JU

When: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm, Sunday 1pm to 4.30pm

Parking: Castle Quarter, St Andrews

Founded by William the Conqueror, this motte and bailey castle is a centrepiece in the city's skyline.

There is a gallery as well as a natural history section, in addition to the main part of the museum - the history of Norwich and the castle.

4. Sainsbury Centre

The Sculpture Park at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: Norfolk Rd, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Parking: University of East Anglia

This art gallery showcases both established and up-and-coming artists in displays, exhibitions and events.

Based at the University of East Anglia, the Sainsbury Centre has featured in Marvel films as the Avengers headquarters - so for film fans it is a must.

5. Norwich Market

Norwich Market - Credit: Archant

Where: 1 Market Pl, Norwich, NR2 1ND

When: Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm

Parking: The Forum, St Andrews, Castle Quarter

One of the oldest and largest outdoor markets in the UK, Norwich Market has dozens of stalls trading everything from fabric to fresh bread.

Many street food companies have made their name on the market and become favourites of city folk, such as Bun Box and Lucy's Fish and Chips.

6. Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral is one of the city's most famous landmarks. - Credit: Archant

Where: 65 The Close, Norwich NR1 4DH

When: Every day, 7.30am to 6.30pm

Parking: St Helen's Wharf, Castle Quarter

This Anglican cathedral, which was completed in 1145, is open to the public.

There are guided tours, exhibitions, a café run by Norwich department store Jarrold, and a gift shop to enjoy during a visit.

7. Historic pubs

Adam and Eve Pub - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Where: Adam and Eve, The Lamb Inn, Lollards Pit, The Wig and Pen

Parking: St Helen's Wharf, Castle Quarter

Norwich's oldest pub, Adam and Eve, dates back to 1249.

Others in Norwich date from the 1300s to the 1700s and these pubs are cosy with bags of history.

Some serve food and many offer locally made alcohol.

8. Visit a theatre

Norwich Theatre Royal in Theatre Street. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where: Theatre Street, Saint George's Street, Saint John's Alley

When: Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm

Parking: The Forum, Chantry Place, St Andrews

The Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Maddermarket can all be found in Norwich.

The Theatre Royal mainly showcases West End tours and concerts, the Playhouse puts on some smaller comedians and tours and the Maddermarket shows independent plays.

9. Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham Broad - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: Whitlingham Ln, Norwich, NR14 8TR

When: Open 24 hours

Parking: On-site

The park is free to access for all visitors but there is a charge for parking and any of the land and water activities offered at Whitlingham Adventure.

Visitors can walk or cycle around the broad, enjoy the café or go canoeing.