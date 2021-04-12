Live music, comedy and cinema nights planned for Plantation Garden

Published: 3:13 PM April 12, 2021

The Secret Garden will run over two weekends in August 2021, with live music, comedy and outdoor cinema screenings. - Credit: The Secret Garden/Denise Bradley

Norwich's secret garden will burst into life with live music, comedy and outdoor cinema screenings at a new event this summer.

The Secret Garden will run at The Plantation Garden, off Earlham Road, from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 and Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5.

The Secret Garden will run across two weekends this summer. - Credit: The Secret Garden

Across the two weekends there are six events, with three live music nights, a comedy gig and two outdoor films.

Confirmed so far are The Foreign Locals, a duo that play everything from reggae to techno, and multi-instrumentalist and singer Lee Vann on August 6.

The Foreign Locals will perform in The Plantation Garden this summer. - Credit: Contributed by The Secret Garden

There will also be a screening of 1984 classic musical Footloose, with acoustic 80s music from The Avi8ors beforehand, on August 8 and 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will be shown on September 5.

A spokesman for the event said: "The people who normally do the outdoor cinema there aren't this year and we wanted to fill that gap.

The Plantation Garden, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

"Seeing the location we decided to do comedy and music too as it is such a beautiful setting."

There will also be street food vendors and a bar, with all updates on 'The Secret Garden Norwich' Facebook page and tickets go on sale on April 19.