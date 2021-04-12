Live music, comedy and cinema nights planned for Plantation Garden
- Credit: The Secret Garden/Denise Bradley
Norwich's secret garden will burst into life with live music, comedy and outdoor cinema screenings at a new event this summer.
The Secret Garden will run at The Plantation Garden, off Earlham Road, from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 and Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5.
Across the two weekends there are six events, with three live music nights, a comedy gig and two outdoor films.
Confirmed so far are The Foreign Locals, a duo that play everything from reggae to techno, and multi-instrumentalist and singer Lee Vann on August 6.
There will also be a screening of 1984 classic musical Footloose, with acoustic 80s music from The Avi8ors beforehand, on August 8 and 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will be shown on September 5.
A spokesman for the event said: "The people who normally do the outdoor cinema there aren't this year and we wanted to fill that gap.
"Seeing the location we decided to do comedy and music too as it is such a beautiful setting."
There will also be street food vendors and a bar, with all updates on 'The Secret Garden Norwich' Facebook page and tickets go on sale on April 19.
