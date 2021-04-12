News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Live music, comedy and cinema nights planned for Plantation Garden

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:13 PM April 12, 2021   
The Secret Garden will run over two weekends in August 2021

The Secret Garden will run over two weekends in August 2021, with live music, comedy and outdoor cinema screenings.

Norwich's secret garden will burst into life with live music, comedy and outdoor cinema screenings at a new event this summer. 

The Secret Garden will run at The Plantation Garden, off Earlham Road, from Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 and Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5. 

The Foreign Locals will perform in The Plantation Garden this summer. 

The Secret Garden will run across two weekends this summer.

Across the two weekends there are six events, with three live music nights, a comedy gig and two outdoor films.

Confirmed so far are The Foreign Locals, a duo that play everything from reggae to techno, and multi-instrumentalist and singer Lee Vann on August 6.

The Foreign Locals will perform in The Plantation Garden this summer. 

The Foreign Locals will perform in The Plantation Garden this summer.

There will also be a screening of 1984 classic musical Footloose, with acoustic 80s music from The Avi8ors beforehand, on August 8 and 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, will be shown on September 5.

A spokesman for the event said: "The people who normally do the outdoor cinema there aren't this year and we wanted to fill that gap. 

Plantation Gardens on Earlham Road, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Plantation Garden, Norwich.

"Seeing the location we decided to do comedy and music too as it is such a beautiful setting."

There will also be street food vendors and a bar, with all updates on 'The Secret Garden Norwich' Facebook page and tickets go on sale on April 19. 

