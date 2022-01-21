Northern Ballet to return to Norwich with The Nutcracker
- Credit: Emma Kauldhar
One of the UK's leading ballet companies is returning to Norwich and tickets go on sale next month.
Northern Ballet will be bringing its 2022 production of The Nutcracker to the Norwich Theatre Royal in November.
David Nixon's interpretation of the classic is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score and it was last performed in 2018.
The ballet follows Clara, who in the midst of a family party is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas.
She becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll, who is no ordinary toy.
Clara is whisked away on a magical journey through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Live music will be performed by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.
The Nutcracker will be at the Norwich Theatre Royal from November 22 to 26.
Tickets go on sale on February 22 and are available from Norwich Theatre Royal's website.