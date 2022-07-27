City's Harry Potter-themed shop launches new free 'gruesome' trail

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Some of the cities witches and wizards could be in for a spellbinding treat after a new trail was launched to uncover stories of Norwich's past.

Award-winning Harry Potter-themed shop The Norwich Cauldron has created the Norwich Trail of Tales which is set across 1.5km and consists of eight separate stops.

The route is estimated to take between 45 minutes and an hour to complete with the first stop on the trail being Norwich Castle.

Organisers said the trail, which is free and available on The Norwich Cauldron website, features "some gruesome tales" that may not be suitable for young children.

By answering the questions to each tale correctly, visitors have the chance to win 10pc off at Norwich Cauldron.

The shop, which only opened in Magdalen Street in March 2022, was recently named Best New Lifestyle Start-up in Norfolk for 2022 by Muddy Stilettos.

More than 760,000 votes were cast across 28 counties as 75,000 businesses were nominated in the biggest Muddy Awards to date.