Handmade market to showcase local talent in city park

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:55 AM July 8, 2022
The Feed cafe in Waterloo Park.

The Lovely Handmade will be showcasing work from talented makers and artists at Waterloo Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

The talents of makers and artists from across Norfolk will be on display in a city park this summer.

The Lovely Handmade will be showcasing work from 18 local makers and artists on Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 6, from 10am until 3pm at Waterloo Park in Norwich.

The market will be held above The Feed Cafe where there will be stalls selling everything from ceramics and prints to homeware and jewellery.

Jewellery are some of the things available to be bought at the market

Jewellery are some of the things available to be bought at the market - Credit: The Lovely Handmade

The event is free to attend and there is also free parking on site at the park.

The Lovely Handmade market is run by Haychley Webb, a linocut printmaker from Stellabox Designs, and Debbie, a resin artist from Ottoloki.

The Lovely Handmade markets will take place on Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 6

The Lovely Handmade markets will take place on Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 6 - Credit: The Lovely Handmade

The featured July makers include Darling Allan, Lucky Bear, Smith and Strange, Ottoloki, The Flora Candle Company, Stellabox Designs, Connie Illustrates, Tuesday Crew, Holly Tinkerbell, Safi Butler Art, Alex Harvey Ceramics, Tori Ames Studio, Whittlewood, Soil and Bean, One of a Kind Club, Danielle East Art, Stevie Paints, Rosemary’s Cottage, and Fran Ceramics.

