Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Did you spot the giant lion in Norwich city centre?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:45 PM April 6, 2022
The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich.

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

If you were walking through Norwich city centre on Wednesday lunchtime you may have spotted a giant lion.

The puppet, which is operated by three people, is of Aslan and stars in the touring production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday (April 9).

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich.

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

 

It has been created by former War Horse puppeteer Toby Oli and is directed by Max Humphries. 

Aslan in this adaptation of CS Lewis' timeless tale features both the puppet and actor Chris Jared who embodies the human side of the character.

Mr Jared said: "It is a show of real spectacle with puppetry, dance and actor musicians compounded with this familiar story." 

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich.

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The puppet itself is operated by Oli Grant (the head), Shaun McCourt (the heart) and Ollie Bingham (the tail).

Mr McCourt said: "Our puppetry develops throughout the run and there are things that happen now that weren't happening weeks ago." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Despair over rat running after key city road closed
  2. 2 'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant
  3. 3 Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver
  1. 4 Concerns park could be used for homes after sale
  2. 5 New bike shop opening amid burgeoning fuel crisis
  3. 6 Six fire engines called to city centre blaze
  4. 7 See inside Grade II listed townhouse on private estate for £475K
  5. 8 Historic cottage is for sale in city suburb for the first time in 40 years
  6. 9 UEA medical student sold drugs to help get through his studies
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply

The show also stars Samantha Womack, who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, as The White Witch.

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The junction of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane 

New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Norwich Live News

Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

County lines dealer jailed for stabbing meant to strike fear into city

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon