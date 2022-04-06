Did you spot the giant lion in Norwich city centre?
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
If you were walking through Norwich city centre on Wednesday lunchtime you may have spotted a giant lion.
The puppet, which is operated by three people, is of Aslan and stars in the touring production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday (April 9).
It has been created by former War Horse puppeteer Toby Oli and is directed by Max Humphries.
Aslan in this adaptation of CS Lewis' timeless tale features both the puppet and actor Chris Jared who embodies the human side of the character.
Mr Jared said: "It is a show of real spectacle with puppetry, dance and actor musicians compounded with this familiar story."
The puppet itself is operated by Oli Grant (the head), Shaun McCourt (the heart) and Ollie Bingham (the tail).
Mr McCourt said: "Our puppetry develops throughout the run and there are things that happen now that weren't happening weeks ago."
Most Read
- 1 Despair over rat running after key city road closed
- 2 'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant
- 3 Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver
- 4 Concerns park could be used for homes after sale
- 5 New bike shop opening amid burgeoning fuel crisis
- 6 Six fire engines called to city centre blaze
- 7 See inside Grade II listed townhouse on private estate for £475K
- 8 Historic cottage is for sale in city suburb for the first time in 40 years
- 9 UEA medical student sold drugs to help get through his studies
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply
The show also stars Samantha Womack, who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, as The White Witch.
Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org