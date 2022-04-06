Did you spot the giant lion in Norwich city centre?

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

If you were walking through Norwich city centre on Wednesday lunchtime you may have spotted a giant lion.

The puppet, which is operated by three people, is of Aslan and stars in the touring production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday (April 9).

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It has been created by former War Horse puppeteer Toby Oli and is directed by Max Humphries.

Aslan in this adaptation of CS Lewis' timeless tale features both the puppet and actor Chris Jared who embodies the human side of the character.

Mr Jared said: "It is a show of real spectacle with puppetry, dance and actor musicians compounded with this familiar story."

The cast of The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. The puppet of Aslan is joined by the spirit of Aslan, played by Chris Jared. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The puppet itself is operated by Oli Grant (the head), Shaun McCourt (the heart) and Ollie Bingham (the tail).

Mr McCourt said: "Our puppetry develops throughout the run and there are things that happen now that weren't happening weeks ago."

The show also stars Samantha Womack, who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, as The White Witch.

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org