'Let's be havin' you!' - The Killers frontman quotes Delia at Carrow Road

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers gave a nod to Norwich City at the band's Carrow Road gig by quoting Delia Smith.

Flowers was met with huge cheers when he told the crowd "let's be havin' you", which the famous cook and joint majority shareholder of the football club belted out at a 2005 match between the Canaries and Manchester City.

It was a rallying half-time call by Delia that made headlines across the country, though her plea failed to inspire a victory as Norwich lost 3-2.

Jess Luxton, 24, from North Walsham, captured the moment on video and shared it on Twitter, which has had hundreds of retweets and likes.

She said: "It was honestly the best gig I’ve ever been to - we’ve waited so long for this gig so I had a tear in my eye when they came on.

"I completely ache today from dancing and jumping around too much but it was completely worth it.

"I found it hilarious [when Brandon quoted Delia] and I burst out laughing as soon as he said it - he needs to work on his Norfolk accent though!"