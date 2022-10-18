Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Haunted warehouse with scare actors and puzzles heading near Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:09 PM October 18, 2022
The Haunting of Warehouse Nine is coming to Drayton Industrial Estate. 

A new Halloween event combining a ghost walk, escape room and a haunted house is launching at a warehouse near Norwich.

The Haunting of Warehouse Nine will take place in Unit 9 at the Drayton Industrial Estate from Wednesday, October 26 until Sunday, October 30.

It has been organised by The Midnight Rebels, who took on the building a month ago to be used as a space for community clubs and events. 

The scare experience lasts around an hour with bookable time slots starting between 7pm and 9pm.

There will be surprises around every corner at the scare experience. 

Anna Sparkes, of The Midnight Rebels, said: "Groups will be guided through a series of challenges and six rooms to unravel a mystery and there will be live actors and other surprises."

It will be set in the early 2000s when the nation was transfixed watching Most Haunted with Yvette Fielding and Derek Acorah.

Tickets cost £15 on The Midnight Rebels Eventbrite page and it is suitable for ages 14+. 

