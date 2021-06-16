Live performances returning to Norwich theatre this June

Video

Published: 1:52 PM June 16, 2021

Executive director Adam Taylor on stage at The Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Garage theatre in Norwich is set to reopen its doors this month, with an exciting mix of drama, music and comedy to look forward to.

The popular arts venue will welcome audiences back into its auditorium from June 22 and as 'Freedom Day' has been delayed, seating will remain socially distanced until restrictions are lifted fully.

Katie Snell, general manager, said: “We’re talking to performers, constantly monitoring current government guidelines and reassessing our protocols to ensure all our shows are Covid-secure.

"If anybody has any concerns or questions, you can find our current Covid policy on our website."

These are the shows that have been announced so far for the summer/autumn season:

What: National Theatre Connections 2021

When: June 22 to 23, 2.30pm/4.30pm

Cost: Free

Bringing together some of the UK’s most exciting writers with tomorrow’s theatre-makers, there are four plays. Inspire Peterborough College's The IT and Fisher Youth Theatre Group's Find A Partner on June 22 and 20Twenty's Witches Can’t Be Burned and Broadland High Ormiston's Like There’s No Tomorrow on June 23.

Dulcie and Water - Credit: Contributed

What: Dulcie and Walter

When: June 30 to July 1, 7.30pm

Cost: £12.50

fEAST Theatre presents a new play by Great Yarmouth writer Catherine Herman. Dulcie and Walter want to see out their days on their small farm in Norfolk. When Dulcie’s great-niece Mary visits, she finds out more about their long life together and family secrets Dulcie is determined to keep buried.

2065 - Credit: Richard Jarmy

What: 2065

When: September 14 to 18, 11am/1.30pm

Cost: Sold out

Frozen Light, which is based at The Garage, stage 2065, a futuristic sensory extravaganza for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Carl Hutchinson - Credit: Contributed

What: Carl Hutchinson

When: October 26, 7.30pm

Cost: £16

Comedian Carl Hutchinson returns with a new show after two consecutive sell-out years. Expect captivating stories, observations and audience interaction.

Nick Harper - Credit: Contributed

What: Nick Harper

When: November 5, 7.30pm

Cost: £13.50

Songwriter and guitarist Nick Harper has been described as one of the UK’s best kept musical secrets. He is the son of folk rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Roy Harper, who influenced the likes of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Pete Townshend, Kate Bush, Pink Floyd and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson to name a few.

George Egg: Movable Feast - Credit: Contributed

What: George Egg: Movable Feast

When: November 6, 7.30pm

Cost: £12, £11 concessions

During an evening of live cooking and comedy about making food on the move, George demonstrates ways to procure items from the train buffet trolley, beat the rip-off restaurant prices at the airport and even shows you how to turn unexpected roadworks into a picnic.

Jayde Adams - Credit: Contributed

What: Jayde Adams – The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face

When: November 19, 7.30pm

Cost: £13.50

Rifle through all the noise and self-promotion of modern life with the Snackmasters and Crazy Delicious host, who was recently seen learning how to sing opera before performing live in front of the whole nation for Comic Relief. Her first stand-up special on Amazon last year was critically acclaimed.

Executive director Adam Taylor at the Garage in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Adam Taylor, The Garage executive director, said: “I'm so pleased to be welcoming people back into our theatre for our summer and autumn season.

"We all know that theatres have struggled during this pandemic, but we've learnt lots during the last 14 months that will shape our programme in the years to come.

"From how to better reach audiences that will love our performances through to quality of the productions on our stages.

"This season is one that I'm relieved to present and very proud to share.”

Summer activities for children aged two to 16 will take place at The Garage this summer. - Credit: Contributed

Holiday activities:

The Garage is also running holiday activities for children aged two to 16 this August.

The Mini Performing Arts Summer Club gives those aged four to seven the chance to learn familiar song and dance routines.

At the Performing Arts Summer Club for juniors, aged seven to 11, and the club for seniors, ages 11 to 16, youngsters will get to work on scenes and routines from classic shows, with a sharing at the end of the week.

There will be four special My First Summer Holiday Sessions for ages two to four, which are My First Dance: Summer Holiday, My First Drama: Teddy Bears Picnic, My First Dance: Under The Sea and My First Drama: Pirates.

August also marks the return of the D4Dance Summer Club, which is for over-12s with special educational needs and or disabilities.

To book tickets for shows and summer classes visit thegarage.org.uk

