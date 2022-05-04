REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 'completely wows' from start to finish

Review

Christopher Boone playing with a toy airplane while his dad, Ed, watches from afar - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The bestselling novel turned award-winning production, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, is giving Norwich its chance to see what all the hype is about.

Christopher Boone, 15, who has mastered maths in school, is now facing one of the biggest challenges of his life as his world is turned upside down—and it all starts with a dog in the night-time.

Christopher Boone finding mysterious letters in his dad's closet - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Navigating through the world can be scary for any of us.

The production starts full-on, with music and noise suddenly blasting through the speakers in a way that causes the audience, or at least myself, to nearly jump in my seat.

We quickly come to realise that we are diving all in to the mind, thoughts, and feelings of Christopher. His teacher, Siobhan, is even narrating the show with the book that Christopher wrote.

Rebecca Root as Siobhan reading Christopher's book to the audience - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Each member of the cast completely wows us by fully embodying their role.

Connor Curren makes for an all-too-loveable and surprisingly relatable Christopher who is true to his character’s every detail.

Christopher's teacher, Siobhan, is played by Rebecca Root who represents a voice of reason and is constant in her motherly love.

She comes across honest and secure in her tone and mannerisms.

Kate Kordel as Judy as she is swimming around in the sea in Christopher's memory - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Coronation Street's Kate Kordel is bubbly and fun and confused as Judy, Christopher's mum. She is everything you imagine her to be and more.

Tom Peters as Ed, Christopher's dad, finds a fine balance between hiding behind a brave face and finding bravery in being vulnerable.

The scenes moved quick and efficiently, from present day, to a flashback, then back again—feeding the audience with just the right amount of information that we needed to know.

Christopher Boone imagining being in outer space with his pet rat, Toby - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Spending one-on-one time with Toby the rat in outer space reminds us of the beauty in imagination and being true to ourselves.

The staging was creatively done and especially impressed when Christopher looks under the bed using a torch and there is humour and character to each item he finds.

When Christopher is on the train to London, we are fully immersed into that reality through the adverts, the train hitting bumps and the passengers all swaying in unison, the hand dryer, the stress, and all.

Christopher Boone chasing after his pet rat Toby on the railway - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The production finds curious ways to lightly interact with the audience, which is flattering to be acknowledged by such a talented cast.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs until May 7, book tickets at norwichtheatre.org