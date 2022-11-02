The Color Purple, Theatre Royal review: A West End run surely beckons

Review

Me'sha Bryan (Celie) in The Colour Purple UK tour, currently in Norwich. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The Color Purple, set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement in America in the first half of the 20th century, tells an important and powerful story.

The musical is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker, which was also adapted into a Steven Spielberg film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

The cast of The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The UK tour, produced by the Curve Theatre in Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome, is at Norwich Theatre Royal this week and it is bound to end up on the West End.

It follows African American Celie, played by powerhouse Me'sha Bryan, who faces trauma as a teenager as she is sexually abused by her stepfather and then forced to marry the abusive Albert (Ako Mitchell) - though she has to call him Mister.

Aaliyah Zhané (Nettie) and Me'sha Bryan (Celie) in The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

She dreams of being reunited with her sister Nettie (Aaliyah Zhané) and the show takes place over a 40-year time frame as Celie's kind nature is finally rewarded and she finds her voice.

The first part is tough featuring themes of rape and domestic abuse, but as it progresses it is clear it is a story of hope and not fear.

Ako Mitchell (Albert/Mister), Jimand Allotey (Squeak), Bree Smith (Shug Avery), Anelisa Lamola (Sofia), Me'sha Bryan (Celie) and Neil Patterson (Ol' Mister) in The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Bryan is an absolute star as Celie and she filled the auditorium with her powerful vocals and warm energy.

She began hunched up and scared of her own shadow but by the end Celie feels like she has finally arrived, culminating in defiant ballad "I'm Here".

L-R) Me'sha Bryan (Celie) and Bree Smith (Shug Avery) in The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

The musical also tells of a unrequited love story between Celie and Albert's former flame, the larger-than-life singer Shug Avery (Bree Smith), whose vocals were outstanding.

Mitchell as Albert was sublime as he transitioned from a cruel and manipulating man to owning up to his flaws and changing for the better.

The cast of The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

Trio Doris, Jarene and Darlene harmonised beautifully and provided light relief between scenes and Anelisa Lamola as Sofia had the audience in the palm of her hand with her no-nonsense nature.

The set was simple but effective as wooden panels opened up to reveal prisons and porches, with lighting and projections cleverly used to demonstrate the passing of time.

Bree Smith (Shug Avery) in The Color Purple. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

This triumphant story is a much watch and the vocals from the whole cast were superb.

The Color Purple runs until Saturday, November 5 with tickets on sale on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.