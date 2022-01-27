Review: Blown away by The Book of Mormon at Norwich Theatre Royal

Review

Conner Peirson and Kevin Clay in The Book of Mormon at the Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Paul Coltas

Place your old beliefs aside as the ultra-successful The Book of Mormon, by the creators of South Park, makes its way to Norwich.

It is one of the funniest and most entertaining musicals I have seen—and I know that’s a huge claim to make.

Falling nothing short of audience expectations, bright-eyed bushy-tailed missionaries draw us in from the opening ‘Hello!’.

A church-inspired choir structure was flawlessly incorporated into the musical mix.

The company of The Book of Mormon at the Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Paul Coltas

The actors perfectly play out their Disneyesque, cheerful and optimistic musical numbers, all the while their dramatic dance moves and facial expressions make you realise that the characters are either clueless to some of the truths of the world, or that they really are just putting on a show (or both).

The story gets deep as two worlds collide, but never without some tap solos or jazz hands to help take the edge off.

The characters were flawlessly cast, and the way that they could poke fun at themselves just made them all the more easily received.

Nicole-Lily Baisden and Conner Peirson in The Book of Mormon at the Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Paul Coltas

Going into the show having heard that there was some controversy in the storyline, I braced myself.

But any time a white saviour troupe started creeping it’s way up, it was quickly shut down with a sarcastic song that proved to the audience that the writers weren’t actually about to give these white boys more credit than they deserved.

Conner Peirson and the company of The Book of Mormon - Credit: Paul Coltas

It was one of those shows you want everyone you know to go see so you can keep having more conversations about it.

I wasn’t the only one blown away by last night’s performance either.

The round of applause quickly turned to the audience energetically giving the cast a beat to walk out to for their final bows, beaming smiles on their faces knowing full well that they had just made every single person in the theatre's night.

I thought I loved a musical before, but The Book of Mormon really proved how a little bit of song and dance can elevate a performance to a whole new level.

The Book of Mormon continues at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday, February 5, and tickets can be booked at norwichtheatre.org