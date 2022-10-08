Your chance to meet The Bill star who lives in Norfolk at city event

The Bill star Graham Cole is bringing his So You Think You Know Me? show to Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fans of hit police drama The Bill will be able to meet the actor who played PC Tony Stamp at an event in the city.

Graham Cole is bringing his So You Think You Know Me? show to the Norwich Theatre Playhouse on Saturday, October 15 from 7.30pm.

The actor, who revealed he had moved to Norfolk last year, will share stories from his 50-year career in film, TV and theatre.

Graham Cole starred in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto last Christmas. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He is best known for playing PC Tony Stamp in The Bill for 25 years, but there is much more to Cole than just a bobby on the beat, including appearances in James Bond and Doctor Who.

He will also discuss his charity work, which resulted in him being made an OBE in 2010, what he loves about Norfolk and there will be a Q&A session too.

Cole impressed Norwich audiences last Christmas when he starred as Alderman Fitzwarren in panto Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Buy tickets on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.