The Addams Family review: Non-stop laughs in this delightfully dark musical

Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams & Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The deliciously devilish Addams Family has come to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour and this revival of the classic characters it not to be missed.

In this new tale about everyone's favourite morbid family, Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love Lucas Beineke, a normal man from a normal family - a secret only Gomez knows.

With Morticia in the dark and Uncle Fester doing everything he can to ensure the young lovers end up together, will the Addams and Beineke families survive their first ever dinner together without hilarious consequences?

The cast of The Addams Family, playing at the Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Pamela Raith

The show has a powerhouse cast without a weak link in sight, staying true to the characters we know and love.

Cameron Blakely is show-stealing as Gomez, the Addams Family's passionate patriarch. He was captivating, committing so wholeheartedly to jokes that even the actors on stage had to join the audience in their laughter.

Joanne Clifton is graceful and powerful as Morticia, commanding attention and showing she is the true power behind the Addams Family.

Kara Lane as Alice Beineke & Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family - Credit: Pamela Raith

Fans of Clifton from her Strictly days hoping to get a taste of her ballroom prowess will not be disappointed either - with a Latin showstopper near the show's end that is enough to get hearts racing.

Wednesday Addams is played expertly with sarcastic wit and incredible vocals by Kingsley Morton and Ahmed Hamad plays her devotedly boyfriend Lucas expertly.

Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. - Credit: Pamela Raith

Scott Paige is hilarious and utterly romantic as Uncle Fester and is balanced perfectly by the torture-obsessed and anti-romance Pugsley, played by Grant McIntyre.

Fester is supported in his quest to ensure a marriage by an ensemble of family ancestors all donned in historical garb. The chorus provides a powerhouse of vocals, balancing creepy choreography and choral singing fit for a chapel.

Scott Paige as Uncle Fester with the ensemble of The Addams Family - Credit: Pamela Raith

Lucas' parents Alice and Mal (Kara Lane and Sean Kingsley respectively) are the classic white-collar family from Ohio, until Alice switches from sweet and endearing to seductively evil.

Even more laughs were won from the audience by Lurch (Ryan Bennett) and Grandma (Carol Ball).

The cast of the Addams Family, currently playing at Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Pamela Raith

With the tour unfortunately ending early after it's stint in Norwich, The Addams Family is not one to miss if you're looking delightfully dark laugh set against an excellent soundtrack.

The Addams Family runs until April 30, book tickets at norwichtheatre.org