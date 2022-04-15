Marriott's Way is a 26-mile path from Norwich to Aylsham - Credit: Archant

From countryside strolls to historic city treks, there's a walk for everyone.

Here are seven of the best walks in and around Norwich.

UEA Lake

This walk takes you around the lake next to the UEA in a mile and a half circuit. The walk can get muddy so go prepared with wellies.

Sights on this walk include the lake, the brutalist architecture of the university and ultra-modern Sainsbury Centre.

Norwich Cathedral spire

City Walls

Following Norwich's medieval walls, this four-mile walk takes you along the riverside, through Chapelfield Gardens and past the wall towers.

The walls were built during the early 14th century and were the longest urban defences in Britain at the time. Though the gates are gone, there are still stretches of wall to visit.

Norwich Lanes to the Cathedral Quarter

Starting on Upper St Giles, this walk takes you down Cow Hill and Pottergate to St Benedict's. From there, you'll head to St Andrews, Elm Hill and towards Cathedral Close.

Sights on this walk include plenty of blue plaques, the old Eastern Electricity building and the Cathedral.

Whitlingham Broad

Marriott's Way

Set on a disused railway track, this footpath, bridleway and cycle route is a 26-mile link between Aylsham and Norwich.

There is wildlife, art and swathes of countryside to see on this route where you can choose how far and where you walk.

Bridges and Churches Trail

This three-hour walk takes you on a journey starting by the river, crossing back and forth over numerous bridges and then into the centre to see ancient churches.

The four-and-a-half-mile walk is suitable for all levels of walkers, mainly on pavements with some flights of stairs.

Pull's Ferry on the Riverside Walk

Whitlingham Broad

In Trowse on the edge of Norwich, this circular walk takes you on a trip around Whitlingham Broad's waters edge.

There is plenty of wildlife to spot, including herons, kingfishers, cormorants and more. This walk can get muddy after rain.

Norwich Riverside

This walk takes you along the River Wensum and through the Cathedral Quarter in a circular route.

Sights on this walk include The Adam and Eve pub, Cow Tower, Pull's Ferry and Norwich Cathedral.