Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Teddy bear's picnic coming to Norwich park with games and kids yoga

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:08 PM July 20, 2022
A teddy bear's picnic is coming to Waterloo Park in Norwich. 

A teddy bear's picnic is coming to Waterloo Park in Norwich. - Credit: Emmeline McSawley

If you go down to Waterloo Park you are sure of a big surprise as a teddy bear's picnic is planned for the summer holidays.

Little Yogi's Teddy Bear's Picnic will take place in the shady woods of the Norwich park on Friday, August 12 from 10am until 2pm with a whole host of activities. 

There will be a whole host of activities for kids at the teddy bear's picnic. 

There will be a whole host of activities for kids at the teddy bear's picnic. - Credit: Natalie Cunningham

This includes kids yoga sessions run by Em’s Yogi Zen Den and Yoga with Amber, Baby Yoga with Zenmuma Amber and Em and nature sensory play, stories and scavenger hunts with Immerse in Nature.

While all activities are free, cash donations are encouraged for volunteer-run charity Baby Bank Norfolk, which distributes baby items to support Norfolk families while reducing waste. 

You can also donate on the Baby Bank Norfolk website. 

There will be baby and kids yoga sessions at the teddy bear's picnic. 

There will be baby and kids yoga sessions at the teddy bear's picnic. - Credit: Amber Ferguson

There will also be face painting, teddy bear games and you can, of course, bring your own teddy and picnic. 

There will a be a raffle priced at £1 per ticket with prizes from local businesses, including The Watering Can plant and gift shop.

Days Out Guide
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Call for zebra crossing on St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Britany Woodman

NR7 emerging as property hotspot as city buyers and renters seek more space

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon