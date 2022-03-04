Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Ready to shake it off? Taylor Swift club night coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:14 PM March 4, 2022
File photo dated 27/08/19 of Taylor Swift who has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a li

A Taylor Swift themed club night is heading to Epic Studios in Norwich. - Credit: PA

Taylor Swift fans better keep a blank space in their diary as a themed club night is coming to Norwich.

Swiftogeddon, a club night that holds events across the country, will be arriving at Epic Studios later this summer.

Not for the casual listener, the fan run event plays Taylor Swift tracks all night including deep cuts, fan favourites and remixes.

It promises to be "a celebration of the genius of Swift - because she'll never go out of style".

The event, held on Friday, August 5, starts at 9pm and is only for those over 18.

Admission is £7 for early bird tickets and £9 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased on Epic Studios website.

Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sadie Brown (inset) said her property in Rosary Road was trashed and all the locks have now had to be replaced

Warning over Airbnb loophole after 'suspect' guests leave underwear in home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

No 'clear timescale' for when Sweet Briar Road will reopen

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Ward's Bertie Road flat is being sold but due to rent increases he has been unable to find another property 

City man may have to live out of his car after his flat is sold

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Huckerby.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt for wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon