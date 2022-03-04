Ready to shake it off? Taylor Swift club night coming to Norwich

A Taylor Swift themed club night is heading to Epic Studios in Norwich. - Credit: PA

Taylor Swift fans better keep a blank space in their diary as a themed club night is coming to Norwich.

Swiftogeddon, a club night that holds events across the country, will be arriving at Epic Studios later this summer.

Not for the casual listener, the fan run event plays Taylor Swift tracks all night including deep cuts, fan favourites and remixes.

It promises to be "a celebration of the genius of Swift - because she'll never go out of style".

The event, held on Friday, August 5, starts at 9pm and is only for those over 18.

Admission is £7 for early bird tickets and £9 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased on Epic Studios website.

