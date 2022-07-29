Get transported to the Wild West at dance event heading to city park

From the Wild West to London's Underground, a new one-day dance event with themed zones is heading to a city park.

Tales in the Park will bring together UK rap, house and electronic music at an event that will be held at Earlham Park on Saturday, September 24.

It is being organised by Michael Femi-Ola from AfterDark Promotions, who also runs Junkyard Market in Norwich.

Tales in the Park dance event is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich - Credit: After Dark Promotions

The event, which "tells the tale of three worlds", will have three tents, all with different music and "theatrically-led, custom built areas and sets".

One will be occupied by the Dancing Astronaut, playing electronic music in an interstellar setting.

No Place Like House will also be playing within a Wild West-themed tent.

And UK rap will have a dedicated tent with a London Underground theme.

Mr Femi-Ola said: "We are really excited.

"It’s a proud moment to have our first big event like this. The main concept was to create an event that is inclusive for all.

"It’s not a festival which is focused on a huge line-up or big names, it's more about the atmosphere and getting like-minded people together to enjoy the music."