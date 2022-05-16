Superwoman Fest coming to Norwich street food park
- Credit: Superwoman Fest
From workshops to panels, Superwoman Fest will be a celebration of female empowerment in Norwich.
The new event will take place at Junkyard Market in the car park of St Mary's Works from 10am to 4pm on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.
On Friday, the focus will be on the creation of better working relationships between female workers, business owners and local companies.
It will feature stands, workshops, speeches, including Aviva on menopause in the workplace, and a panel on the pros and cons of different industries.
Saturday's emphasis will be on women's health and wellbeing and will offer solutions to those looking to make a change in their personal or professional lives.
This will include a speech on the stresses of motherhood with Karolyn Gamble of Eat Sleep Mum Repeat.
Shelley Rudling, festival creator and member of women’s training company ‘ProspHER’, said: "We want to create a community brought together by solidarity, candid discussions, and a feeling of togetherness."
You will also be able to enjoy food and drink from Junkyard Market.