Weekend tickets for Sundown Festival sell out after roadmap announced

Published: 2:59 PM March 1, 2021

Weekend tickets have sold out for Sundown Festival 2021 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Weekend tickets to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground have sold out six months before the event, after the prime minister revealed the roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson addressed the nation last Monday (February 22) and announced a four-step plan to ease restrictions.

If all goes well then on June 21, depending on factors such as the vaccination programme success and hospital admissions, all legal limits on social contact will be removed.

Following the announcement, organisers of festivals and other summer events announced their plans to go ahead this summer, including Sundown Festival scheduled for September 3 to 5.

Over the last week, the weekend tickets both with and without camping have sold out, along with all the Saturday day tickets and there are now limited tickets left for Sunday.

The line-up has carried over from the postponed event in 2020, with headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner.