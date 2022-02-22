Line-up announced for Sundown Festival with big change for 2022

The line-up has been announced for Sundown Festival 2022 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Ben Jancso/Baluga Media

The line-up has been announced for Sundown Festival's 10th year, with the headliners set to send the temperature rising.

Sean Paul and AJ Tracey top the bill at the festival, which will return to the Norfolk Showground from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

Rapper and singer Sean Paul will get the crowd dancing with chart-toppers such as Temperature, Breathe and Get Busy.

Sean Paul is one of the headliners at Sundown Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied

Rapper AJ Tracey will also be headlining and he will perform hits including Ladbroke Grove and Thiago Silva.

Also on the main stage, hosted by Kiss FM, are Digga D, Jonas Blue, Ms Banks, Sigala, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Amaria BB, Yung Filly, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, House Gospel Choir, Backroad Gee, A1xJ1 and Bru-C.

There will also be DJ and live sets by acts such as Tom Zanetti, Andy C, Jax Jones and Charlie Sloth.

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hannah Whiting, Mia Pickard, and Eve Mortland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New for 2022, there will be VIP weekend packages available with access to a premium campsite and new VIP area, with posh loos and showers, DJ sets, bars and fast track queues.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25 at 9am at sundownfestival.co.uk with weekend camping from £135 (plus fees).