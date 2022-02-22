News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Line-up announced for Sundown Festival with big change for 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 9:39 AM February 22, 2022
The line-up has been announced for Sundown Festival 2022 at the Norfolk Showground.

The line-up has been announced for Sundown Festival 2022 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Ben Jancso/Baluga Media

The line-up has been announced for Sundown Festival's 10th year, with the headliners set to send the temperature rising.

Sean Paul and AJ Tracey top the bill at the festival, which will return to the Norfolk Showground from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

Rapper and singer Sean Paul will get the crowd dancing with chart-toppers such as Temperature, Breathe and Get Busy.

Sean Paul is one of the headliners at Sundown Festival 2022. 

Sean Paul is one of the headliners at Sundown Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied

Rapper AJ Tracey will also be headlining and he will perform hits including Ladbroke Grove and Thiago Silva. 

Also on the main stage, hosted by Kiss FM, are Digga D, Jonas Blue, Ms Banks, Sigala, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Amaria BB, Yung Filly, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, House Gospel Choir, Backroad Gee, A1xJ1 and Bru-C.

There will also be DJ and live sets by acts such as Tom Zanetti, Andy C, Jax Jones and Charlie Sloth.

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hann

Festival goers enjoying the Sundown Festival. From ,left, Chloe Manning, Trinity Chatten-Berry, Hannah Whiting, Mia Pickard, and Eve Mortland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

New for 2022, there will be VIP weekend packages available with access to a premium campsite and new VIP area, with posh loos and showers, DJ sets, bars and fast track queues. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25 at 9am at sundownfestival.co.uk with weekend camping from £135 (plus fees).

Sundown Festival
Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Front door of Church House, Redwell Street, which is for sale for £600,000

See inside this tucked-away cottage for sale in Norwich for £600k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Bargain food brand hoping to open second store in the city

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweetbriar Road because of a burst water main.

Updated

Bosses 'don't know' when broken bridge in city will reopen

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon