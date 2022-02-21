Sundown Festival 2022 line-up to be announced this week with huge names
Published: 10:56 AM February 21, 2022
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The wait is almost over, with the line-up for Sundown Festival 2022 at the Norfolk Showground released this week.
The festival returns from Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September 4 and thousands of music fans attend each year, with day and camping tickets available.
The line-up will be announced at 9am on Tuesday, February 22 both on our website and on the Sundown social media pages.
We have been given a sneak peek at the 2022 line-up and there are some huge names set to be announced.
Tickets are set to go on sale soon.