Sundown Festival 2022 line-up to be announced this week with huge names

Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The wait is almost over, with the line-up for Sundown Festival 2022 at the Norfolk Showground released this week.

The festival returns from Friday, September 2 until Sunday, September 4 and thousands of music fans attend each year, with day and camping tickets available.

The line-up will be announced at 9am on Tuesday, February 22 both on our website and on the Sundown social media pages.

We have been given a sneak peek at the 2022 line-up and there are some huge names set to be announced.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon.