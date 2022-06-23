Sugababes are heading to Norwich on their UK tour

Chart-topping girl band Sugababes are back and are heading 'round round' the country on their UK tour later this year, including a stop in Norwich.

The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan and they are heading to the UEA LCR on Tuesday, October 18.

It is the trio's first UK tour in more than 20 years and follows their massive comeback at Mighty Hoopla Festival in London earlier this month.

Since their debut album One Touch and breakout single Overload, Sugababes, with a few line-up changes along the way, have become one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time.

They have had six number one singles, including Freak Like Me, Hole in the Head, and About You Now.

The band said: "We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour.

"We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there"

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, July 1, at 10am on Live Nation.