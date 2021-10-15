Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich
- Credit: Supplied
Five stars of Strictly Come Dancing will take centre stage in 2022 when they bring Here Come the Boys to Norwich.
The show, which has been to the city before on previous tours, will be performed at Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday, July 17 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
It will star professional dancers Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev and Nikita Kuzmin alongside Strictly 2019 finalist Karim Zeroual who is a television presenter and actor.
Nikita, originally from Ukraine, joined the cast of the hit BBC show in 2021 and is paired with Tilly Ramsay.
On joining the cast of Here Come The Boys on the latest 28-date UK tour, Nikita said: "From what I’ve heard, the energy and excitement created on stage is electric, and I cannot wait to visit different parts of the UK with such an impressive production.”
The show will also feature a spectacular cast of dancers and a huge LED screen.
Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org
