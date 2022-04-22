Street food and family fun day coming to park near Norwich this weekend

The Bucket List is one of the vendors that will be at the Thorpe St Andrew event. - Credit: The Bucket List

Celebrate St George's Day in style with an event featuring street food and family activities running just outside the city.

It is taking place in Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew between 3pm and 8pm on Saturday, April 23 with free entry.

The event, organised by the town council, will feature a whole host of local street food vendors, including The Bucket List, Feast, Gringos Nacho Factory, Claridge's Catering, The Bap Cave, Churros and Chorizo and the Liquid Chocolate Bar.

Independent food and drink businesses Little Sisters Kitchen, Cafe2U Norwich East, Fab Fudge and Sweet Smiles of Norfolk Ltd will also be there.

There will be children's games and activities and the East Anglian Play Bus will be there offering mobile soft play.

Parking is limited so people are being advised to walk or to park at the neighbouring park on Laundry Lane, which is a five minute walk away.