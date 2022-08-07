Norwich Theatre Royal looking for young performers to star in panto

Norwich Theatre Royal is looking for budding young performers to star in its Christmas panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

It is searching for talented youngsters aged nine to 13 to star as Biff and Boff alongside the likes of celebrities Rufus Hound, Joe Tracini and Amanda Henderson, with Richard Gauntlett returning for his 22nd year.

The pair are two local school children in Norwich who are good friends of Jack and try to help him succeed in life, but are hungry because all money goes to the giant.

Due to the number of performances there will be four youngsters cast for each role.

Applicants must be available for all rehearsals from November 21 until December 9, 2022 and performances from December 10 to January 7, 2023.

This will involve time during school hours, evenings and at weekends.

No previous acting experience is necessary, but the Theatre Royal is looking for children who can sing and dance.

Submit an online application on the Norwich Theatre website.