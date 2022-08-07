Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Norwich Theatre Royal looking for young performers to star in panto

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM August 7, 2022
Richard Gauntlett in Dick Whittington and his Cat, his 21st year in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto. 

Star alongside Norwich Theatre Royal panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett - Credit: AJ Feather Photography

Norwich Theatre Royal is looking for budding young performers to star in its Christmas panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

It is searching for talented youngsters aged nine to 13 to star as Biff and Boff alongside the likes of celebrities Rufus Hound, Joe Tracini and Amanda Henderson, with Richard Gauntlett returning for his 22nd year. 

The pair are two local school children in Norwich who are good friends of Jack and try to help him succeed in life, but are hungry because all money goes to the giant. 

Due to the number of performances there will be four youngsters cast for each role.

Applicants must be available for all rehearsals from November 21 until December 9, 2022 and performances from December 10 to January 7, 2023. 

This will involve time during school hours, evenings and at weekends. 

No previous acting experience is necessary, but the Theatre Royal is looking for children who can sing and dance.  

Submit an online application on the Norwich Theatre website. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A new speed camera has been installed on Aylsham Road

Norwich Live News

New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A police sign in Rosary Road, Norwich

Norfolk Police | Special Report

Calls for crackdown on kerb crawlers and drug taking in red light district

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Festive Sandwiches Norwich

Food and Drink

5 places to find lunch for £5 and under in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
This three-bed family home in Old Costessey is currently up for auction

Much-loved family home with built-in salon up for auction for £400k

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon