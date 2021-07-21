Norwich church to launch as a live music venue
- Credit: Contributed
A singer-songwriter's upcoming gig inside a Norwich church will launch it as a live music venue.
St Alban's Church in Grove Walk, near the Sainsbury's in Queens Road, is already home to Sanctuary Coffee Shop and it is now set to host live music under name The Sanctuary.
The church is linked to Christian charity the St Thomas Norwich (STN) Trust.
The first gig is by alternative folk singer-songwriter Alexander Carson and band The Dot Dot Dots on Friday, July 30 at 7pm.
He will be joined by a small choir and will be supported by acts Night House and Jack & The Giants.
Mr Carson said: "It is a beautiful church space with amazing acoustics and capacity for 200.
"I am also the technical manager at two venues in London, including the St Pancras Old Church where we have had acts like Tom Jones and James Blake.
Most Read
- 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
- 2 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
- 3 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
- 4 Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich
- 5 'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies
- 6 'Tougher stance': Plans to control new housing in Norwich suburb
- 7 Man exposed himself and threatened teen girls at Norwich station
- 8 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices
- 9 Walnut tree-trim ban for mum with nut allergy daughter
- 10 Council ready to loan £4m for new homes on edge of Norwich
"It is a similar thing here in Norwich with The Sanctuary using a sacred space for secular things."
Tickets cost £8 and there will also be a bar - you can buy at musicglue.com/barefeetrecords