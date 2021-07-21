Norwich church to launch as a live music venue

Published: 12:05 PM July 21, 2021

Alexander Carson has announced a gig at The Sanctuary in St Alban's Church in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

A singer-songwriter's upcoming gig inside a Norwich church will launch it as a live music venue.

St Alban's Church in Grove Walk, near the Sainsbury's in Queens Road, is already home to Sanctuary Coffee Shop and it is now set to host live music under name The Sanctuary.

The church is linked to Christian charity the St Thomas Norwich (STN) Trust.

The first gig is by alternative folk singer-songwriter Alexander Carson and band The Dot Dot Dots on Friday, July 30 at 7pm.

He will be joined by a small choir and will be supported by acts Night House and Jack & The Giants.

Mr Carson said: "It is a beautiful church space with amazing acoustics and capacity for 200.

"I am also the technical manager at two venues in London, including the St Pancras Old Church where we have had acts like Tom Jones and James Blake.

"It is a similar thing here in Norwich with The Sanctuary using a sacred space for secular things."

Tickets cost £8 and there will also be a bar - you can buy at musicglue.com/barefeetrecords