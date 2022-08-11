Popular craft fair with more than 60 stalls returning to Sprowston

The Sprowston Summer Fair will take place on Saturday (August 13) at Sprowston Community Academy - Credit: Google Maps/ Sarah Claxton

A popular craft fair on the outskirts of Norwich which boasts more than 60 stalls is returning this weekend.

Visitors to the Sprowston Summer Fair, which welcomed more than 1,500 people last year, will be treated to stalls featuring local crafts, plants and homemade cookies, among many more.

The fair will take place at Sprowston Community Academy on Saturday, August 13, from 11am until 3pm.

More than 60 stalls will be at the Sprowston Summer Fair - Credit: Sarah Claxton

Sarah Claxton, who runs between seven and eight fairs each year, said there is "something for all the family".

"I'm really looking forward to this event which has been in the planning for months," she said. "With such a huge variety of talented local makers - there'll be something for everyone.

"The weather forecast is looking good, so should be a fantastic day for both our visitors and stallholders."

There will be a BBQ for visitors, while there will also be ice cream and candy floss available too.

Sprowston Summer Fair will return this weekend - Credit: Sarah Claxton

Ms Claxon also owns a business called Sarah Cee Designs which creates accessories and will be at all events.

Her next fair will be the Norfolk Artisans Makers Market at Tithe Barn, Horstead, in September, before holding three Christmas fairs throughout November in Sprowston, Hellesdon and Drayton.